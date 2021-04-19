Fridays Around Town

A man stands under a beating sun to shine shoes in an attempt to provide a stable home for his daughter, another rides around town in search of those in need of a warm meal, an English teacher worries for her students as they prepare to enter a world plagued by a pandemic. These are just some of the stories you might come across when exploring the San Luis Obispo downtown area. The following stories are about and from the lives of those we might pass on the street every day in downtown San Luis Obispo.

On Fridays, reporter Marcus Cocova explored downtown San Luis Obispo to see who he would meet. Mustang News released a series of stories about the locals he met on Fridays.