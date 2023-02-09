Just off of Monterey Street and less than a mile from Downtown San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly, The Wayfarer San Luis Obispo is a one-of-a-kind destination that immerses visitors into the small town, central coast atmosphere. The Wayfarer is home to 100 private, collegiate-themed rooms. Each room features complimentary Wi-Fi, a personal workspace, a mini-refrigerator, bath amenities, a Starbucks coffee maker and a 55-inch HDTV.

If one TV isn’t enough, Wayfarer’s restaurant, Schoolyard, has you covered. With 13 TV screens, the Schoolyard restaurant is the perfect place to watch all of your favorite sports. While enjoying the latest game, you can choose from Schoolyard’s selection of smash burgers and draft beers. Schoolyard offers two types of burger patties, a vegetarian impossible burger option and black angus house ground beef burgers. Schoolyard has a vast variety of signature burgers on its menu, like the Hangover Burger, a burger topped with a fried egg, bacon and jalapeno aioli, or try the California Club Burger with avocado, slaw and smoked bacon.

To complement their burgers, Schoolyard has a menu of milkshakes to choose from as well. For an older clientele, they have boozy milkshakes that won’t break your budget.

Schoolyard’s selection of draft beers is made up of an ever-rotating selection of local draft beers. Wine is also provided by Central Coast vintages for red, white and rosé lovers alike.

Schoolyard also has a variety of both outdoor and indoor games for guests to enjoy. Whether it is 7 p.m. trivia nights on a Wednesday or a casual game of Scrabble, shuffleboard or connect four, Schoolyard allows you to let loose.

In addition to a lunch and dinner menu, Schoolyard also has a breakfast menu to ensure guests are satisfied from sunrise to last call.

The Wayfarer is also home to The Gallery, a meeting space that can be expanded to invite California sunshine in with an adjoining private patio, perfect for a breakout session or an area to enjoy lunch. This room is equipped with a table, projector screen and enough chairs to house up to 60 guests.

A step up from The Gallery is The Library. A meeting space capable of accommodating up to 100 guests, The Library is built for reception and theater-style formats.

If you’re looking for a slice of the central coast life with rooms and suites filled with amenities, a welcoming dining experience and a place to let your mind roam free, The Wayfarer San Luis Obispo has you covered.