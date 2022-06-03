Here’s why Kennedy Library is closed on Sundays ahead of finals week

Kennedy Library will be closed on Sundays for the remainder of spring quarter due to a staffing deficit.

According to university spokesperson Matt Lazier, the closure is temporary and the main library will be open from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. leading into finals week on Sunday. Hub24 will continue to be available for students to use at all hours every day of the week.

Materials engineering senior Dylan Orsolini said he depends on the library as a quiet space to study on Sundays, but the closure has greatly impacted his routine.

“As someone who has a house full of roommates, it’s not always easy for me to focus at home,” Orsolini said. “The library for me is pretty much the only reliable, free space to get work done outside of my bedroom.”

While the 24-hour study section is an option, Orsolini worries that the demand for study spaces at the library will exceed the 320 seats available.

“In my experience, the Hub is always packed regardless,” Orsolini said. “But especially as we get closer to the end of the quarter and finals week I think it’s going to be a problem.”

As the final push towards summer break inches closer, many students look to the library as a motivating space.

“I’m set to graduate in a matter of weeks and even though it might seem like it’s time to relax I still have classes to pass,” liberal studies senior Elana Gladish said. “The lib has always been there for me when I need to stop procrastinating.”

In light of the closure’s unfortunate timing, students have had to resort to other favorite study locations.

“I do enjoy a good coffee shop moment at either Scout or Nautical Bean,” Gladish said. “But if money is an issue and I’m already on campus I’ll usually try to find a quiet corner somewhere in Baker.”

Orsolini, however, argues that the atmosphere of the library isn’t so easily replicated.

“I’m one of those people who gets sidetracked pretty easily when I study,” he said. “Sure, the UU or Dexter seem nice in theory, but when it comes time to really get stuff done nothing can replace the absolute quiet of the fifth floor of the lib where you get dirty looks for pulling out a chair.”