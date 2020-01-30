Hikers gain access to 11 more miles of county trails

The Pismo Preserve opened 11 miles of hiking trails to the public Jan. 24. The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo purchased the land six years ago for $12 million, and after construction are opening part of the 880-acre property.

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo is a local non-profit dedicated to conserve and care for the nature and wildlife of the Central Coast. They facilitated the fundraising, construction and design for the preserve. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Jan. 15.

Dogs and horses are allowed, as well as mountain bikes. Most of the area will be open for people to explore, but a third of the property will be kept off-limits to the public to preserve local wildlife.

Quails, deer, red-tailed hawks, mountain lions, and more local wildlife have been seen on the property, according to Kaila Dettman, the executive director of the Land Conservancy.

“A lot of people are really excited about it,” Dettman said. “It’s an incredible 880 acres of beautiful rolling hills and 360 views of San Luis Obispo and Edna valley.”

The trails range from easy to hard.

“People need to see it for themselves,” Dettman said.