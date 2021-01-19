“Honk if you love ice cream”: Cal Poly creamery sets up drive-thru

Since August 2020, Cal Poly’s on-campus creamery — which sells cheeses, meats and other dairy products — opened a student-run drive-thru where customers can pick up ice cream and cheese every Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

Wine and viticulture senior Emily Duci said she does not work directly at the drive-thru, but enjoys working at the dairy because of the “level of responsibility” that comes with it.

“It seems really fun and I like that we get to hand out ice cream,” she said. “It definitely improves how the creamery interacts with the community.”

The idea for the drive-thru came about after Cal Poly’s meat center decided to try it out, according to Dairy Processing Operations Manager Jennifer Pelayo.

“Because of COVID, we had very few avenues to sell ice cream,” Pelayo said. “This was a collaboration project with students and everybody here trying to figure out how to continue our program without losing, essentially, our presence in the community.”

The most popular flavor of ice cream is mud pie, according to Pelayo.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to expand more flavors and rotate flavors out throughout the year,” Pelayo said. “Part of our future goal is also to start selling fluid milk and maybe chocolate milk again.”

Pelayo’s favorite part about the drive-thru is the cow costume that students sometimes dress up in.

“Anybody that’s driving through, it keeps their spirits up,” she said. “We have a little sign that says ‘Honk if you love ice cream’ and hearing the honks as they come through just puts a smile on all of our faces.”