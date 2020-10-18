How one Cal Poly student plans to increase civic engagement on campus

As the election draws nearer, philosophy junior Olivia McDonald hopes to mobilize students to vote. McDonald is the founding president of Cal Poly’s chapter of California Public interest Research Group (CALPIRG). CALPIRG was founded on University of California (UC) campuses in the 70s with the goal of making social change. McDonald said she came up with the idea to start a chapter on campus after interning with CALPIRG over the summer. She said her goal is to get as many Cal Poly students involved in the election as possible.