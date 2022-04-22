‘It solidified my decision to go to Cal Poly’: Open House draws thousands to SLO for tours, rodeo and more

Tyler Samon, an incoming business freshman from Simi Valley, met his future roommate for the first time while attending Cal Poly’s Open House weekend. Samon was one of more than 4,800 people who flocked to campus for Cal Poly’s annual Open House event — an opportunity for admitted students to learn more about the university’s campus life. Samon said attending the Friday Nite Invite concert with his future roommate was his favorite part, because it gave him an opportunity to meet other incoming students, who he says he’ll keep in touch with on Snapchat and Instagram.

“It solidified my decision to go to Cal Poly because of experiencing everyone that is going there or might go there,” Samon said. “The vibe was very good and it just made me happy to know that the next four years are going to be awesome.” Attendees could partake in a wide range of events – from the Cal Poly rodeo to campus tours.

“Open House has shaped who we are, whether it be from attending as prospective students, or planning Open House for the next generation of prospective students,” Open House Co-Chairs Emily Taketa, Isabella Herrin and Nan Relan wrote in a letter to future mustangs. “We hope that it will have the same impact on [prospective students].”

Friday, April 8: Admitted Students’ Discovery Day

On Friday, also known as Discovery Day, Open House offered a slew of academic-focused programming.

The day began with University Welcomes where President Jeffrey Armstrong, Vice President Keith Humphrey and the Open House co-chairs spoke. After University Welcomes, attendees branched off to their specific colleges and departments for in-depth information about academics.

To end the day, prospective students attended the Friday Nite Invite in the University Union Plaza for food, dancing, bowling and more. The concert featured five bands made up of local college students.

Saturday, April 9: Poly Royal Celebration

Saturday marked the 80th annual Poly Royal Rodeo — from the Poly Royal Parade to rodeo finals, the day was full of Cal Poly traditions.

In the morning, the Poly Royal Parade took place on North Perimeter Road, including various floats and performances from Cal Poly organizations.

After watching the parade, prospective students attended Campus Showcase to interact with various clubs and organizations.

Nutrition junior Abby Basford, vice president of recruitment at Alpha Chi Omega, was in charge of her sorority’s booth.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity to talk to people face-to-face and explain to them why you’re passionate about what you’re involved in,” Basford said. “You never know who could be randomly walking by that never would have known they wanted to join your club.”

Cal Poly Rodeo Team | Courtesy

Later in the day, the annual Poly Royal Rodeo Finals took place at Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex. The event showcased the top collegiate rodeo athletes from all across the west coast, plus a live concert from the country music duo Thompson Square.

Rodeo events included barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, tie down roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding and steer wrestling.