The Kennedy Library Transformation Project is asking for campus feedback on the temporary study and service locations.

A survey was emailed to students, faculty and staff and will be available through Dec. 15 and only takes a few minutes to complete, according to the email.

The email states that the survey is used to help determine what is most important to the campus community in terms of study spaces and library services points.

The 16 question survey begins by asking respondents to identify if they are a student, faculty or staff member as well as living arrangements.

The survey then asks what temporary spaces and services the respondent has used during fall quarter and to share how long they’ve spent in the spaces. These spaces and services include the computer lab, temporary study spots, Ombuds, print and copy services, ITS help desk, librarians and archives, learning and support center (formally known as the writing and learning center), pickup lockers and more.

Respondents are asked to share the times they use these spaces and services and why they use them. Options include studying, meeting, hanging out or a space to take online classes.

The transformation project is also asking why people may not be using the alternate spaces and what matters most when choosing alternate library locations. The survey ends by asking how campus community members stay informed about the transformation and what additional updates they would want to hear.

The survey is quantitative and provides the transformation team data on usage, timeframes and services, according to the introduction of the transformation survey.

Kennedy Library has been closed for renovation since June of 2023 and plans to reopen in the Fall of 2025, according to the Cal Poly administration website.



The survey can be accessed here.