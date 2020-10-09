Letter to the Editor: Letters of resignation from former members of Cal Poly Chi Omega

Nicki Butler she/her/hers

Psychology junior

When I joined Greek Life, I promised myself that if I was going to willingly participate and pay to be a part of an oppressive system, I better do everything I could to fight to make it better. This year’s DEI committee started out as no more than five people, dreaming of a Chi Omega that loved and embraced WOC the way it loves and embraces white womxn. And so with that dream in our hearts, we pushed forward to create change. We slowly garnered support along the way. From action committees, to processing spaces, to tears of frustration, to meetings with National, I’ve seen our group of five girls grow to 50 members, all carrying the dream of inclusion upon their backs, just as so many WOC have done before us.

We met barriers at every turn, but we pushed forward anyway. When we were met with problems we found power in each other. We gave each other advice, we cheered each other on, we cried with each other and wiped away each other’s tears. I hadn’t known what sisterhood meant until I joined hands with the womxn of the DEI committee to dream of a Chi Omega that was radically empathetic, inclusive, and anti-racist.

We decided very early on, that these were not issues we would compromise on. We would not settle when it came to love and respect for our sisters of marginalized identities. We would ask for nothing less than what our sisters deserved. We would be bold in the face of ignorance, indifference, and callousness. We wouldn’t stop until we were a part of an organization we were proud of. Throughout it all, we spoke of a time where we would have to stop — where the long road of racism, white centralization, and bigotry would intersect with the weight of a dream too heavy to hold. We knew there may be a time where we would have to relinquish the Chi Omega we dreamed of, in order to not be crushed beneath its weight. That time is different for everyone.

It was when we saw the first Shades of Cal Poly post about us. It was when one of our sisters of color had to apologize on Instagram for white mistakes. It was when recruitment took priority over diversity, equity, and inclusion. It was when almost every action plan we came up with was met with a resounding no. I was when my sisters of color cried and begged on Zoom calls to be seen and supported by National, and were ignored. It was when almost our entire executive board stepped down, some of them claiming that us trying to hold them accountable was “bullying.” It was when we were told that sororities are supposed to be about ‘fun and friendship,’ not inclusion. It was when we found out that transgender womxn are not allowed in Chi Omega. It was when we were told it would take three years to even consider fixing that. It was when our sisters of color begged to be seen, supported, and loved. It was when a Chief Officer of Chi Omega told us that maybe we did not belong in Chi Omega. It was when we were called ‘mean girls’ for fighting for what was right. It was when our chapter was taken over entirely by National. It was when both our former and current DEI Directors dropped.

My heart is truly heavy with sorrow to surrender my dreams for Chi Omega, but it’s time, it has been time. I have loved learning what sisterhood is, I have loved loving all my sisters, and I have loved growing alongside them. But that growth has brought me to the limit of what Chi Omega is able to provide. I can’t go on any longer, complicit in this continuous oppression; I have to be brave and step out from underneath a white-centered narrative and continue spreading our dream. The dream of inclusion and love is one that can grow anywhere. I saw it grow so large within Omicron Mu, that it burst the walls that held this chapter up. And while I feel a little bad that our dream has brought this chapter to ruins, I also feel that any structure that breaks when forced to reckon with its own racism never deserved to stand at all.

What I have been told countless times in countless different ways is that Chi Omega is simply a place for ‘fun and friendship,’ not for radical inclusion and anti-racism. And if that is truly what Chi Omega is, then I sadly do not know how to be a Chi Omega anymore. I stand in solidarity with the countless WOC in our chapter that has not simply “voluntarily resigned” but have been forced out by a National organization that refused to see them as the amazing, intelligent, powerful, empathetic, badass womxn of color that they are.

So I sit in a sense of mourning today, not for Chi Omega, but for the sisterhood that we dreamed was possible. I’m comforted by the friendships I leave with today, and with the knowledge that I gave everything I could to this fight and I will no longer be complicit in Chi Omega’s oppression. While I soon may no longer be a Chi Omega, I know that I will always be a member of the 2020 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. Despite surrendering my lifetime Chi Omega membership, I know that the sisterhood and love that I found in the DEI Committee will last me a lifetime. To my former sisters, please keep fighting righteous fights and never let your voice be silenced.

With Love and Bravery,

Nicki Butler