Listen: Cal Poly hosts Earth Week with various events to educate students

Earth Day was celebrated globally on Friday, April 22. Cal Poly extended this holiday to a week-long celebration, with events being held Thursday, April 14 to Friday, April 22 that educated students in a variety of areas.

These events, organized by Cal Poly Green Campus, included a zero waste clothing swap, a green careers fair and more.



Business junior Fiona Naughton is the vice president for Cal Poly’s NET Impact Club, which helped lead a session about sustainable spending on a student budget event.

“Shopping at farmers’ markets, you reduce your waste, rather than buying lettuce in a bag,” Naughton said. “Shopping at the SLO Co-Op is a great sustainable alternative.”



Liberal arts and engineering studies senior Corinna Donovan is president of Cal Poly’s Zero Waste Club. Cal Poly’s Zero Waste club was also present at some of the Earth Week events.



“We were just educating the community on recycling and composting practices and we also helped [with] the waste management at the event,” Donovan said. “We helped to ensure that all the recycling produced made it into the recycling bins and that all of the landfill was placed in the landfill bins.”



Even though Earth Week is over, Cal Poly organizations continue to offer resources to help community members preserve the environment.



More information about sustainability efforts on campus can be found online at https://afd.calpoly.edu/sustainability.