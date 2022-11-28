On Nov. 19, the fourth annual Bash Cancer Fest was held at the Red Barn in Los Osos to raise money for kids battling cancer.

This event was a family-friendly function featuring a silent auction, wine, food, bouncy houses and live band performances from 12 to 5 p.m.

All of the proceeds funded a local nonprofit called the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation helps families with their financial needs such as groceries, gas, education and funeral costs.

Cal Poly Orfalea College of Business professor Anthony Randazzo thought of the idea about 10 years ago when he lost a loved one to cancer.

He began to turn the idea into a reality about five years later.

“I knew I wanted to do something kind of to honor [my aunt] and I was like ‘gosh, wouldn’t it be cool if we could do a benefit, you know, to raise money for cancer,’” Randazzo said.

Randazzo teaches Supply Chain Management in Manufacturing and Services (ITP 371).

This course is centered around planning this event and getting Cal Poly students involved to experience “Learn by Doing” by giving back to the community.

Randazzo has all three of his sections equaling 150 students working together to plan this fundraiser by using an online platform called Base Camp.

“What a better way to learn than doing something awesome for the community,” Randazzo said. “It’s for a wonderful cause, but it’s so much better than just talking about project management or talking about service supply chains. It’s like no, let’s actually do this. I want it to be a fun experience for them.”

Cal Poly industrial technology and packaging junior Max Irwin has been working as a leader of the sales team for Bash Cancer Fest this quarter.

The planning committees are divided into multiple student lead teams including sales, marketing, strategy, production and facility.

They are all working towards this year’s goal of raising $20,000.

Students, such as Irwin, are reaching out to local restaurants and businesses, as well as finding ways to make the event more sustainable.

“Well from my perspective, I kind of wanted to be the team lead,” Irwin said. “It’s kind of cool being able to work with others in this scenario, especially with something that’s kind of this cool. So benefits would be just kind of, you feel like you’re giving back. And also kind of being able to reach out and then get connected with more people around the community.”

Attendees could also see local bands such as The Young Dubliners, Cuesta Ridge, Surfeza, Driftwood Brothers and more by paying a $20 entrance fee.

For more information visit bashcancerfest.com.