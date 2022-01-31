Listen: Study Abroad Continues Through Omicron Variant Surge

COVID-19 has raised a lot of questions for students who want to study abroad.

At the height of COVID-19 many study abroad programs were shut down and Cal Poly had to bring back students from countries where borders were closing.

Cal Poly Study Abroad Peer Advisor Cayla Quinn talked about the many programs, such as homestay programs, that were not available throughout the past two years.

“We’ve had to cancel a lot of those which is a bummer because you get such a first-hand look into their culture and daily lives,” Quinn said. “But just for the safety of the families, we don’t want students to be exposing the families.”

These programs are now up and running with new COVID contingency plans in place to ensure a safe experience.

Listen to how students have adapted to the new procedures.