Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A woman was arrested after reportedly stabbing a man in his home on Kentucky Street around noon on Friday.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene, San Luis Obispo Police said.

Residents of the house that the studio apartment is connected to were evacuated for safety around 12:30 p.m. and the road was blocked off, residents told Mustang News. Around 1:30 p.m. the roads were opened up again and residents were able to return to the building.

SLOPD said this is an ongoing investigation and was unable to provide more information as of Friday afternoon.