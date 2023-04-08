Cal Poly Men’s Tennis was shut out by UC Irvine, 7-0, on Saturday, April 8 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (6-9 1-2 Big West) fell to the Anteaters (9-6 2-0 Big West) after putting up back-to-back wins.

UC Irvine took the lead early after sweeping the doubles lines, and the lead was never lost throughout the entirety of the matchup.

The Anteaters dominated singles play as well, winning on every court while only having one court go to three sets.

With the score already out of reach and the win clinched for Irvine, redshirt junior Fernando Fonseca was battling at the No. 3 court as the lone Mustang to send the matchup to the tiebreaker set.

In a tightly contested battle, Fonseca ultimately fell, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 9-11.

Cal Poly will stay at home and host the University of Hawaii on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Mustang Tennis Complex.