Meet San Luis Obispo mayoral candidate: Cherisse Sweeney

As a local business owner, Cherisse Sweeney said she has felt the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. She said she may have to close her store if restrictions on local businesses are not loosened.

Her shift to local politics is not in response to this, but rather it is because she wants to be a leader for the community, Sweeney said.

Sweeney’s campaign focuses on three main issues: public health and safety, economic vitality and inclusivity. Sweeney said these issues are interwoven in a “harmonious circle.”