Senior forward Chance Hunter crossed the 1,000-point career mark, but Cal Poly Men’s Basketball fell to Long Beach State 77-58 on Thursday, Jan. 12 inside Walter Pyramid.

The Mustangs (7-10, 1-4 Big West) dropped their fourth straight game, while the Beach (8-9, 2-3 Big West) jumped over Cal Poly in the conference standings.

Hunter came into the game with 999 points against the program where he earned All-Conference honors earlier in his career. Six minutes into the game, he drove to the rim and drew contact for a foul. He converted 1-of-2 free throws, but the one point was good enough for Hunter to reach 1,000 points.

The 6-foot-6 forward from Inglewood finished with six points on 2-of-10 shooting and five rebounds.

Despite this, the Mustangs struggled as a whole out of the gate. In fact, Long Beach State went on a 13-3 run to open action.

Redshirt sophomore Aidan Prukop and senior center Alimamy Koroma contributed a jumper a piece to stifle the run, but Long Beach State’s lead eventually ballooned to 15 points.

To find a spark, head coach John Smith substituted in bench pieces, including freshmen Cole Haller and sophomore Hayden Jory, but the Beach still held a double-digit advantage at halftime.

After scoring 21 points in the first half, the Mustangs bounced back with 37 points in the second segment of play. However, Long Beach State scored 41 points and held on for the win.

The Mustangs’ shooting woes continued, as the team shot better from three (38.5%) than from the field (34.5%) across the game. They also turned the ball over 19 times compared to 13 assists.

Whenever the Cal Poly offense did score, the Beach would come down right away and attack in transition. The Mustang defense gave up 20 fastbreak points and numerous fouls on fastbreaks leading to free throws.

Senior forward Trevon Taylor led the way with 13 points and six rebounds. Graduate point guard Nick Fleming added eight points while junior guard Kobe Sanders contributed seven points and four rebounds.

The Mustangs will look for their second conference win when they take on UC Riverside on Monday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. inside UCR Student Recreation Center.