Cal Poly Women’s Basketball dropped its fourth conference matchup to Long Beach State by a dominating score of 65-42 on Thursday, Jan. 12 inside Mott Athletics Center.

Due to the heavy rain that hit the Central Coast, the Big West Conference rescheduled this matchup from Wednesday to Thursday, which seemed to work against the Mustangs (4-9, 1-4 Big West), as they shot 27% from the field with 18 turnovers.

The Beach (8-7, 3-2), meanwhile, got the job done to snap a two-game losing streak and pull into 0.5 games back of second place. Cal Poly, on the other hand, sits tied for last place after the loss.

The game was never in doubt for Long Beach as they quickly grabbed an 11-4 lead in the first quarter, springing Mustang head coach Shanele Stires to call timeout and revamp her lineup.

However, Stires’ lineup change of bringing in sophomore guard Jazzy Anousinh and senior guard Maddie Willett did not bring the change she wanted. Long Beach’s size and length at guard caused Cal Poly’s offense to sputter all night, as the Mustangs could not use their quickness to get around.

The second quarter saw the Beach grow their lead, continuing to play the aggressive style of defense that held the Mustangs to 1-of-9 from beyond the arc. Long Beach also got into transition thanks to eight steals, earning a third of their first-half points from layups inside the paint.

The Mustangs went back into the locker room down 30-15.

The second half started the same as the first, as Long Beach opened the half on a 12-6 run and extended its lead to 45-23.

The Mustangs played their best basketball in the fourth, as Willett led the way in scoring, obtaining all six of her points in the quarter. Partnered with Anousinh’s three assists, the offense began to roll. The team shot 54% from the field and an incredible 67% from three.

However, the Beach lead proved to be too large, as the Mustangs ultimately fell 65-42 despite a 19-point final quarter.

Long Beach outshot Cal Poly 37% to 28% from three, collected 12 steals and scored 26 points in the paint.

Junior forward Natalia Ackerman led the Mustangs in scoring with 11. Anousinh led the team with five assists, and sophomore guard Sydney Bourland grabbed nine rebounds.

The Mustangs will be in action next on Monday, Jan. 16 inside Mott Athletic Center against UC Riverside with the opportunity to jump them in the Big West standings.