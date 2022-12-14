Cal Poly Men’s Basketball’s four-game winning streak came to an end against the University of Washington following a 74-68 loss on Tuesday, Dec. 13 inside Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

The Mustangs (5-4) held an 11-point advantage at halftime but the Huskies (7-4) scored 50 points in the second half on their way to a win.

In the first half, Cal Poly jumped out to a 12-3 lead. The Huskies responded with five unanswered points, but a three from junior guard Kobe Sanders and a dunk by junior center Bryan Penn-Johnson ignited a run to put the Mustangs up 25-10.

In the first half, graduate wing Chance Hunter, who came into the night shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc, shot 2-for-4 from three in the first half, while the team as a whole converted on 6-of-13 three-point attempts.

They moved the ball well and capitalized on the Huskies pressuring full court by getting open three-point looks. On top of this, 11 offensive rebounds by the Mustangs led to 10 second-chance points en route to a 35-24 lead heading into the break.

The momentum turned to Washington in the second half, as they doubled their point total from 24 to 50 and held the Mustangs to 13-for-30 from the field with just two threes.

The Huskies used their positional size advantage to get to the free-throw line, with the Mustangs committing 24 fouls leading to 24 points from the charity stripe.

Cal Poly kept Washington at bay until the 9:10 mark, but that was when the Huskies took their first lead since an initial 3-2 advantage. The Mustangs couldn’t regain the lead after that point.

Senior forward Trevon Taylor produced an all-around effort with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Hunter chipped in 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Graduate guard Nick Fleming added 12 points while senior center Alimamy Koroma dropped 10 points.

Cal Poly men’s basketball has now dropped their last 16 matchups against Pac-12 schools, as the program’s last win against the conference took place in 2012 when they defeated No. 11 UCLA for the program’s sole win over a ranked opponent.

The Mustangs will look to get back on track on Friday, Dec. 16 against Weber State at 7 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.