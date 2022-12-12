Cal Poly Wrestling hosted Lindenwood University and the University of Minnesota for a pair of dual meets on Sunday, Dec. 11 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (2-1) began with a 50-0 win over Lions (1-4) and ultimately fell to the No. 10 Golden Gophers (7-0) by a score of 22-12.

Cal Poly vs. Lindenwood

Cal Poly rolled to a 50-0 sweep of Lindenwood to open the day, who had their heads on the mat in every match of the meet.

“I thought we wrestled really hard,” head coach Jon Sioredas said. “We had to take them seriously, we had four of our backups in and they rose to the occasion.”

Freshman Dom Mendez beat Austin Kegley 11-2 major decision to start off the day.

Then, graduate transfer Ethan Rotondo and redshirt junior Lawrence Saenz picked up wins on technical falls.

Redshirt freshman Tiger Ortiz, wrestling up a weight class at 149, rode multiple takedowns to a 7-2 win in his first dual meet for the Mustangs.

“It’s always great to have some of these young bucks in there getting some real-world wrestling experience,” Sioredas said.

Redshirt freshman Luka Wick won by forfeit while freshman Cash Stewart and redshirt freshman Jarad Priest each handled their opponents throughout by scores of 15-4 and 21-4, respectively.

Graduate Brawley Lamer continued more of the same domination for Cal Poly, taking down his opponent in less than five minutes.

To cap off the 50-0 sweep, redshirt junior Bernie Traux cruised to a 16-1 technical fall win and redshirt freshman Trevor Tinker pinned his opponent.

Cal Poly vs. No. 10 Minnesota

A pair of big wins late and tight battles throughout helped Cal Poly earn 12 points in a 22-12 finish to Minnesota.

“I am happy with our effort,” Sioredas said. “That’s a really tough Minnesota team, they have had all ten of their guys ranked at some point this season.”

No. 14 redshirt sophomore Antonio Lorenzo opened up the meet with a tightly contested battle that resulted in a 5-3 loss. Following Lorenzo’s loss, Rotondo fell in an 11-0 major decision.

Saenz then put up a fight against No. 4 Jake Bergeland, as each wrestler exchanged takedowns until Saenz ultimately lost the 7-6 decision, giving the Gophers three quick wins.

Fueled by two points with seconds remaining, Cal Poly’s No. 11-ranked sixth-year Dom Demas earned a 5-2 decision win over No. 16 Michael Blockus in a matchup that had both benches fired up.

Wick had a similar bout, but the Mustang failed to put away No. 4 Brayton Lee and fell 6-5.

No. 30 redshirt sophomore Legend Lamer and Priest each kept their battles close, but neither came out with the win.

No. 19 redshirt junior Adam Kemp took the first lead for Cal Poly in three matches with a takedown on No. 15 Isaiah Salazar, but Kemp ultimately lost in a 6-2 decision.

It was Traux who had the biggest win of the weekend, as he took down No. 20 Michial Foy in just 10 seconds then earned the pin and victory in 24 seconds – the 11th-quickest fall in dual meet history.

“[Traux’s] a killer,” Sioredas said. “He wrestles like he trains and you guys are seeing the body of work that has taken place over the last few years.”

Tinker finished off the meet with an exhilarating heavyweight matchup against No. 24 Garrett Joles. After Tinker led 7-4 with a minute remaining, Jokes earned a takedown that tied the score at seven apiece.

However, Tinker was unphased and took him down 20 seconds into overtime for the 9-7 upset win to close out the meet.

“[Tinker] thrives off the energy, he’s improved so much since he got to Cal Poly,” Sioredas said. “It was a gutsy, gritty match and he wanted it so he went out there and executed.”

The Mustangs continue their stretch of tough competition as they will face No. 18 Leigh and North Carolina State on Sunday, Dec.18 in New Orleans, La. for the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.