Cal Poly men’s basketball opened up their year by taking down Cal State Los Angeles 72-60 in an exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 3 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The exhibition matchup will not count for either team’s record.

The Mustangs led wire-to-wire, never giving up their lead to the Golden Eagles while shooting an impressive 45% from the field.

In the first half, Cal Poly’s defense was the story as they held Cal State LA to only 17 points through the first 20 minutes, leading to a 31-17 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, both offenses started to roll with a total of 84 points being scored. However, the first-half lead held up and Cal Poly took the 12-point victory at 72-60.

The Mustangs took on a balanced scoring approach, hitting nine three-pointers while four different players finished in double figures.

Senior forward Alimany Koroma led the charge with 15 points (4-5 FG) and 10 rebounds while newly-transferred junior center Bryan Penn-Johnson looked comfortable with his new team, as he added 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks in his Cal Poly debut.

The Mustangs will officially start their season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Bethesda University inside Mott Athletics Center at 7 p.m.