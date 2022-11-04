After securing the No. 1 seed in the Big West tournament, Cal Poly women’s soccer fell to Long Beach State 1-0 in the semifinal match at Mustang Memorial Field Presented by Dignity Health on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The loss marks the end of the season for the Mustangs (9-7-3, 6-1-3 Big West) while the Beach (8-6-6, 5-2-4 Big West) will move on to the conference championship game.

“I think we just kind of got unlucky,” senior midfielder Camille Lafaix said. “I thought the whole team did a great job fighting till the end and sometimes soccer just doesn’t go your way.”

The Beach scored the sole goal of the game off a corner kick in the 61st minute. Sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Samuel saved the initial shot attempt from Long Beach State’s Summer Laskey, but the shot bounced back to Laskey who finished off the play with a score.

The Mustangs had opportunities to score in the first half, namely when freshman midfielder Brennan Cole had a header tipped over the crossbar by the Beach goalie.

However, Cal Poly had trouble dealing with Long Beach State’s pressure defense.

“They did a good job of just pressing us and confining us, and we weren’t really playing quick enough,” head coach Alex Crozier said. “Both sides had chances to score and they capitalized on theirs, and we didn’t.”

Cal Poly outshot Long Beach State 14 to 11, but the Beach had six shots on goal compared to the four of the Mustangs.

The team concluded the season as the outright regular season champions for the first time since 2013.

“I feel like we just continue to prove ourselves,” Lafaix said. “Of course today wasn’t the result we wanted, but I’m still super proud of the team for getting the conference title. I’m ready for the whole conference to stop underestimating Cal Poly at this point.”

Long Beach State will take on U.C. Irvine in the Big West Championship at Mustang Memorial Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.