Men’s basketball has first two Big West matchups canceled due to COVID-19

The Cal Poly men’s basketball program announced on Wednesday that their two Big West Conference opening home matchups have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Mustang program.

Cal Poly was scheduled to face off against Long Beach State on Thursday, Dec. 30 and Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Jan. 1 to open up conference play.

Both games will be declared “no contest and will not be rescheduled,” according to the men’s basketball program. The Big West recently adjusted guidelines to change canceled games from a forfeit to a no contest.

“Conditioning and staying in shape is going to be something to monitor,” assistant coach David Hansen said. “Having continuity and rhythm will also be a focus for us to have with these types of pauses.”

This game is the third in a row that has been canceled due to COVID-19 for the Mustangs. Their away game against UCLA at Pauley Pavillion that was scheduled for December 22nd was called off because of COVID-19 developments in the Bruins’ program.

The next scheduled game for Cal Poly men’s basketball comes on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. when they take on rival UC Santa Barbara inside the Thunderdome.