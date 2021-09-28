Men’s basketball releases 2021-22 season schedule

Cal Poly men’s basketball’s 2021-2022 schedule was released on Monday, Sept. 27.

The Mustangs are slated for a full season of games coming off of a rocky 2020 season in which Cal Poly ended with an overall record of 4-20 and a record of 1-15 in conference play.

The non-conference season opens up on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a matchup with Westcliff University inside Mott Athletics Center.

The first three games for Cal Poly are at home, followed by the SoCal Challenge Tournament.

After the tournament, the Mustangs will start a six-game road trip up and down the west coast starting on Thursday, Dec. 2 at California Baptist in Riverside, CA.

The Mustangs will face off against University of San Diego, Portland State, University of Portland, Fresno State and conclude with potentially the best opponent they will face all year in UCLA.

The Mustangs will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Bruins, a Final Four team in last year’s NCAA tournament, on Wednesday, Dec. 22 to close out non-conference play.

Big West play begins Thursday, Dec. 30 against Long Beach State inside Mott Athletics Center and continues two days later on Saturday, Jan. 1 when the Mustangs face Cal State Fullerton, the team they beat in the first round of the Big West Conference Tournament in 2020. This game will be the program’s second New Year’s day game ever.

Cal Poly will finish Big West play on Saturday, March 5 inside Mott Athletics Center against UC San Diego.

The 47th annual Big West Conference Tournament will take place from Tuesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 12 in Henderson, NV inside the Dollar Loan Center.

Cal Poly will play 13 of their 32 games inside Mott Athletics Center, while only three of the 32 will be played outside of California, excluding the Big West Tournament.