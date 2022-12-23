After a strong showing in the first half, Cal Poly Men’s Basketball cruised to a 72-59 win over San Diego Christian on Thursday, Dec. 22 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (6-6) snapped a three-game skid against the NAIA Hawks (2-6), closing out non-conference play with a .500 record.

The Cal Poly offense came out firing in the first half, jumping out to a 30-11 lead 13 minutes into the game. The Mustangs rode this lead into the halftime locker room, shooting 50% from the field and converting 4-of-8 attempts from beyond the arc.

After one period, Cal Poly had a commanding 44-21 lead, its highest point total in a half since the Nov. 7 win over Bethesda University.

The second half was a slightly different story, as San Diego Christian cut into the lead by raising their field goal percentage from 27.59% in the first half to 50% in the second.

On top of this, the Mustang offense began to struggle, as they hit just one of their seven three-point attempts and managed only 23 field goal attempts compared to the 34 of the first half.

However, the Cal Poly defense stepped up and held the Hawks off until the Mustangs walked away with the 13-point victory, their fifth non-exhibition double-digit win of the season.

It was an all-around effort for Cal Poly, as 10 different players played 15 minutes or more.

Offensively, it was graduate forward Chance Hunter, junior guard Brantly Stevenson and senior big man Alimamy Koroma that led the way, dropping 12, 10 and 10 points, respectively.

After their first 12 games, the Mustangs will head into Big West play with the sixth-best record in the 11-team conference.

They will get their first test at a Big West opponent when they take on CSU Northridge (3-8) on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.

Last season, the Mustangs dropped both their matchups with the Matadors but the two squads faced off in a double-overtime battle on Feb. 10.