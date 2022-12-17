A 26-2 run and shooting over 50% from the field helped carry Weber State to a controlling 74-45 win over Cal Poly Men’s Basketball on Friday, Dec. 16 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (5-5) now sit at .500 with the loss to the Wildcats (4-7) at home.

After Cal Poly opened up the game with a 9-3 lead, Weber State clawed back to find the score tied at 11 through seven minutes of play. From that point forward, the Wildcats controlled the game.

A dominant run by Weber State then pushed the lead to 29-11 before a dunk from junior center Bryan Penn-Johnson finally got the Mustangs back on the board.

Going into the halftime locker room, Weber State had a 40-25 lead after shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc.

The second half was more of the same, as the Wildcats continued to roll and never let the Green and Gold back into the game.

In the second half, Weber State scored nine points off of turnovers and won the half 34-20 en route to a 74-45 victory.

Only two Mustangs recorded double-digit points on the night, as junior center Alimamy Koroma and senior guard Trevon Taylor dropped 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Penn-Johnson had two blocks and eight points in his 17 minutes of play while junior guard Brantly Stevenson and graduate point guard Nick Fleming both had a pair of steals.

The Mustangs will hit the road and head north to face off against San Jose State on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. inside the Provident Union Event Center.