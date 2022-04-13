Men’s golf places 11th at UC Santa Barbara Collegiate

Cal Poly men’s golf finished 11th out of 14 schools in the UC Santa Barbara Collegiate on Monday, Apr. 11 and Tuesday, Apr. 12 at the Sandpiper Golf Course.

The tournament was a two-day, three-round event hosted by UC Santa Barbara. However, the second round on day one was canceled due to high winds in the area, ending the tournament with just two total rounds of play.

Monday

After the first day on the course, two Mustangs found themselves in the top 30 while the team sat in 12th out of 14 teams overall.

Redshirt junior Will Draper shot a two-over-par 74, which landed him tied for 21st place after one round.

Redshirt sophomore Austin Liu was one stroke behind Draper after shooting a three-over-par 75 to be tied for 28th.

Cal Poly as a team finished the first round with an aggregate score of 308, or 20 strokes over par.

The other Mustang golfers who contributed to the scoring were freshman Baron Szeto, freshman Parker Mapes, and redshirt sophomore Nicholas Mok.

Szeto shot a 77, which was good enough for a tie for 45th place. Mapes and Mok both recorded an 82 on day one, which left them tied for 70th place.

Redshirt junior Adil Bir Singh and sophomore Joey Zambri also took part in the tournament but played only as individuals. Singh shot an 80 to sit tied for 66th, while Zambri carded an 85 that left him tied for 85th.

Tuesday

In the second day on the links, the Mustangs hoped to climb the rankings in the final round of the tournament.

Draper had a phenomenal day on the course, hitting six birdies en route to shooting an even-par 72. The performance was good enough to leave him tied for 11th place with five other players at two-over-par for the entire tournament.

A final round 74 by Szeto brought him to an aggregate score of seven-over-par 151, as well as a share of 40th place. Also tied for 40th place was Liu, who carded a four-over-par 76 in the final round.

Singh improved in a major way in the final round, shooting a one-over-par 73 to finish tied for 66th with an aggregate score of 153.

Mok and Mapes once again tied on the day, this time both shooting a two-over-par 74. This left the two Cal Poly players tied for 61st place with an aggregate score of 156.

The final Mustang on the course was Zambri, who also carded a 74. He finished the tournament in 74th place with an aggregate score of 159.

The Mustangs moved up one position after the final round to end the tournament in sole possession of 11th place with a 26-over-par 602 aggregate score.

Cal Poly now has only one tournament remaining before the Big West Conference Championship.

The Mustangs will take part in the El Macero Classic from Wednesday, Apr. 20 through Friday, Apr. 22 at the El Macero Country Club.