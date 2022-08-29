Cal Poly men’s soccer was unable to keep up with Ohio State on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a 3-0 loss to conclude the Wolstein Classic at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Mustangs (0-2) wrapped up their time at the Wolstein Classic against the Buckeyes (1-0-1) after dropping their season opener to Dayton 5-0.

Ohio State dominated on the offensive end, collecting 13 shots on goal compared to the Mustangs’ four. Junior goalkeeper Victor Rodriguez was able to save a career-high ten shots, but the Buckeyes overwhelmed the Mustang defense by the end of the match.

Cal Poly rolled out a different starting lineup than the first game of the season. The team opted to move sophomore forwards Drew Patterson and Ocean Salari and sophomore defender Ori Bitton to a role off the bench while starting sophomore defenders Logan Thralls and Owen Butcher, and freshman Erik Cabrera-Trujillo.

The Mustangs committed 14 fouls to Ohio State’s eight. One of those fouls, committed by sophomore defender Connor Leber, occurred inside the penalty box and led to the third goal for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State worked for a goal in the first half and two more in the second half, including the one coming off Leber’s foul.

For the Mustang offense, it took a while to find any rhythm. The team attempted their first shot on target at the 30th-minute mark and was only able to get three more by the time the final whistle sounded.

Cal Poly will look to capture their first win as they end their three-game road trip against Portland on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Merlo Field.