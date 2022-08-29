Cal Poly women’s soccer snagged its second straight road win in a 1-0 victory over Sacramento State on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Hornet Field.

The Mustangs (2-2) used an 80th-minute goal from senior defender Kylie Rojas to elevate themselves over the Hornets (0-3-1) to secure the win. It’s the first win for Cal Poly over Sacramento State since 2012.

After a scoreless first half, Cal Poly head coach Alex Crozier decided to move Rojas from her normal defensive position to an attacking one.

In the first half, both the Mustangs and the Hornets combined for five shots and registered only one shot on goal.

In the 80th minute, freshman forward Emily Leiber centered a cross for Rojas, who put away the shot to put the Mustangs up 1-0.

Sophomore goalkeeper Mary Norman earned her first career shutout while tallying two saves.

Cal Poly outshot Sacramento State, 10-4, but was outplayed in saves (3-2) and corner kicks (6-5).

The Mustangs will look to continue their road winning streak when they travel to take on No. 13 Stanford on Sunday, Sep. 4 at 3 p.m. at Maloney Field.