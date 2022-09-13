Cal Poly men’s soccer dropped their fifth consecutive match to open the season against the University of San Francisco by the score of 6-0 on Monday, Sept. 12 at Nogoesco Stadium.

Despite only taking 10 shots in the entirety of the game, the Dons (4-0-2) scored on six of those attempts. The Mustangs (0-5-0) only had three shots throughout the match and no goals.

The Dons scored two goals in the first half, one in the 21st minute and the second in the 38th minute.

Sophomore forward Drew Patterson had a shot near the 24th-minute mark, but the Dons goalie Eric Waltz made the save.

Coming out of the half with the 2-0 lead, San Francisco rattled off three goals in the first three minutes of the second half to put the game out of reach at 5-0.

Then, in the 69th minute, the Dons added on another score for good measure to bring their lead to 6-0.

This game marks the end of the Mustangs’ opening road trip, as they will now play the next three games at home.

Cal Poly will take on Saint Mary’s as they continue to search for their first win on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.