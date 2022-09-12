Cal Poly women’s soccer came up short on Sunday, Sept. 11, losing 3-2 to Washington State at Lower Soccer Field in Pullman, Wash.

The Mustangs (2-5) held the lead twice in the game, but the Cougars (4-1-1) were able to counter and eventually take the lead to steal the victory.

In the 32nd minute, senior forward Olivia Ortiz netted her first goal of the season on an assist from sophomore midfielder McKenna Carbon to put Cal Poly up 1-0.

Less than a minute later, Washington State’s Lily Boyden snuck a goal past sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Samuel to tie the game at 1-1.

After being tied at the half, a Cougar handball in the box set up a penalty kick for Cal Poly in the 52nd minute. Senior midfielder Megan Hansen put the shot away, her first of the season, to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.

Four minutes later, the Cougars responded once again to draw even at 2-2.

Washington State would take the late lead in the 74th minute and hold on to beat the Mustangs 3-2.

Samuel recorded 10 saves on Sunday, the second time this season she’s earned double-digit saves.

Washington State outshot Cal Poly 29-6, with 13 shots being on goal. The Cougars entered the match seventh in the nation in shots per game.

Cal Poly hosts Blue-Green rival UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium to open Big West play.