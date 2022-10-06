Cal Poly men’s soccer got on the board first but ultimately fell to Cal State Fullerton by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday, Oct. 5 inside Titan Stadium.

The Titans (7-4-2, 2-1) rattled off three consecutive goals en route to the win after the Mustangs (1-9-1, 1-1-1) scored just 65 seconds into the game.

Junior midfielder Tony Ruiz scored the first early goal in the game, which marked his third consecutive game with a goal scored. Ruiz scored off a penalty kick after he was fouled in the goalie box.

After the Mustang goal a minute into the match, the Titans’ goals came in quick succession in the second half.

Julian Madrigal got things started coming out of the half, scoring in the 46th minute, and just two minutes later, Justin Jovel added a goal. In the 52nd minute, Jovel scored another goal to bring Fullerton up 3-1.

Freshman forward Sean McTague cut the Titan lead to 3-2 with a goal in the 82nd minute, but the Mustangs were unable to mount a comeback.

Fullerton outshot Cal Poly 11-8 and had eight shots on target compared to Cal Poly’s four. The Mustangs also committed six more fouls than the Titans.

Sophomore goalkeeper Gabe Penner recorded five saves, tying his career high, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Titans.

Cal Poly will turn around and take on UC Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. back inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.