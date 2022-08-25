Cal Poly men’s soccer fell 5-0 to Dayton in their season opener on Thursday, Aug. 25 in the Wolstein Classic at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

The Mustangs (0-1) were dominated by the Flyers (1-0) on the offensive side of the ball, as they were outshot 26-7.

Dayton struck first in the 20th minute with a goal from Gabriel Kringen. Cal Poly would survive the opening half being down only 1-0.

In the second half, the Flyers sparked an offensive surge to score three goals over 11 minutes to extend their lead to 4-0.

Sophomore midfielder Andrew McGee captured Cal Poly’s first shot on goal in the 70th minute, while redshirt freshman midfielder Richie Garcia nearly put the Mustangs on the board with a 78th-minute shot attempt that struck the left post.

Dayton added another goal in the 86th minute to put Cal Poly away for good with a 5-0 final score.

Junior goalkeeper Victor Rodriguez recorded seven saves in his first collegiate appearance for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly will look to bounce back in their next appearance at the Wolstein Classic on Sunday, Aug. 28 when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.