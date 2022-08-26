Cal Poly women’s soccer picked up their first win of the season in a 1-0 victory over the University of Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Mustangs (1-2) defeated the Golden Gophers (0-2-1) in their first-ever matchup against the Big Ten opponent.

A late second-half goal by senior forward Nikki Trucco gave Cal Poly the momentum it needed to secure victory, while sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Samuel recorded her first shutout of the season.

Minnesota came out aggressive early with the game’s first shot on goal coming in the ninth minute.

The Gophers controlled the offensive side of the field throughout the first half with nine total shots compared to Cal Poly’s three. However, the score remained knotted up at 0-0 heading into the halftime break.

As the second half began, Minnesota again started out as the aggressor. Shots on goal in the 53rd and 76th minutes provided missed opportunities for the Mustangs to capitalize on.

In the 78th minute, Trucco scored a decisive goal off an assist from freshman forward Emily Lieber, giving the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Minnesota tried to respond with two more shots on goal, one that was saved by Samuel in the 80th minute and a near-miss in the 82nd minute that hit the top of the woodwork.

Cal Poly escaped the Gophers with a victory, ultimately overcoming Minnesota’s aggression and offensive opportunities to the tune of six corner kicks and five shots on goal (19 total shots).

The Mustangs responded with three shots on goal of their own (nine total shots), with Trucco’s 78th-minute strike finding the back of the net.

Samuel dominated between the posts this game as well, posting five saves for Cal Poly.

The Mustangs continue their non-conference schedule with a trip to Sacramento State on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Hornet Field at 1 p.m.