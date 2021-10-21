Men’s soccer’s defensive battle with UC Riverside ends in 1-1 draw

Cal Poly’s men’s soccer ended a hard-fought matchup with a 1-1 overtime draw against UC Riverside on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The Mustangs (5-5-4, 3-1-3 Big West) now sit in third place in the Big West, while the draw placed the Highlanders ​​(8-5-2, 3-2-2 Big West) in fifth place.

Riverside wasted no time getting on the board, as senior Leopoldo Hernandez’s right-footed shot found the back of the net in the 12th minute. Hernandez’s third goal of the year put Cal Poly in an early hole, down 1-0.

However, the lead wouldn’t last long as three minutes later senior defender Andrew Forth evened the game at one with his first goal of the season. Freshman defender Connor Leber picked up the assist.

Both teams’ offenses were dormant for the remainder of the first half, as junior goalkeeper Carlos Arce-Hurtado was only tested two more times by the Highlanders.

The Mustangs came out of the halftime locker room hot, with two great chances within the first 10 minutes of play. However, neither attempt was able to put Cal Poly ahead.

Substitute Issa Badawiya seemed to be a spark plug for the Highlanders offense, as he provided two great chances with 30 minutes left in the half that were turned away by Arce-Hurtado.

As both teams settled into their defensive positions, the physicality ramped up and both teams combining for 15 fouls and four yellow cards in the half. The game totals came in at 35 total fouls and eight yellow cards between the two sides.

A late offensive flurry by the Highlanders saw four shots coming within the last 10 minutes of play before extra time awaited the Mustangs for the second game in a row.

On their heels, the Mustangs played the majority of the 20 minutes extra period in their defensive third as the Highlanders mustered four great chances. Neither team could find their second goal of the night, resulting in the 1-1 draw.

Cal Poly will travel back home to take on UC Davis on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium. The two teams are separated by two points in the Big West, so this matchup will have playoff implications.