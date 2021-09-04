Men’s soccer’s home opener ends in 1-1 tie against San Diego State

Cal Poly ended their home opener with a 1-1 tie against San Diego State on Friday, Sep. 4 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Mustangs (1-1-1) were playing their first game at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in 660 days.

The first half was a back and forth affair that ended up with neither team finding the back of the net. Despite this, however, both sides trade great opportunities.

Although head coach Steve Sampson opted for a defensive lineup, the Mustangs played in an offensive manner, creating multiple chances off right sided runs by freshman defender Connor Leber.

In the 13th minute, senior midfielder Neil Boyal found himself in a great position, crossing multiple corners into the box. Unfortunately, he found no luck with only two chances ending on goal.

The Aztecs had success in the offensive third but ended most of their chances without a shot, with junior goalkeeper Carlos Arce-Hurtado only having to save three shots in the half.

The second half started with a bang as freshman Alex Hjaelmof scored his first ever collegiate goal less than a minute in off a corner for the Aztecs, giving them the 1-0 lead.

That lead didn’t last long, as Hjaelmof’s goal was met with a goal by Cal Poly just ten minutes later.

Leber found junior forward Max Kleinhammes off a long throw-in and he converted the equalizer in the 55th minute, tying it up at 1-1.

After a second half of physical play ended with neither team taking the lead, the Mustangs’ home opener headed to overtime.

Overtime was met with a battle in the middle third of the field, as both squads found it hard to maintain possession.

With five minutes remaining, Boyal lined up a free kick just outside the box. The cross sailed onto an Aztec head and out of bounds, solidifying the 1-1 tie. That shot was the only one for both sides in overtime.

In total Cal Poly outshot SDSU 12-7, despite the fact that the Aztecs had one more corner attempt.

The Mustangs will look to pick up a win against the University of San Francisco on Monday, Sep. 6 at 4:00PM inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.