Cal Poly Men’s Tennis made quick work of the UC Riverside Highlanders, winning every contest in a 4-0 win on Wednesday, April 5 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (6-8, 1-1 Big West) returned from their four-match road trip to face the Highlanders (5-13, 0-3 Big West) in a midday matchup.

The doubles point was won swiftly by the Mustangs. The No. 2 pairing of sophomore Bastiaan Weststrate and redshirt junior Colter Smith took down their opponents 6-1.

Following that, the No. 1 duo of junior Noah Berry and redshirt junior Fernando Fonseca prevailed 6-2, giving the Mustangs the doubles point.

The No. 3 court that included redshirt juniors Ben Keyser and Joe Leather was tied at the time of the last match, finishing 4-4.

The singles matches were dominated by Cal Poly.

The No. 5 match finished first, which Weststrate won 6-3, 6-1. The next Mustang to finish was No. 3 Fonseca, who came out on top 6-3, 6-2.

Then, 83rd-ranked Berry won out of the No.1 spot 6-1, 6-3, giving the match to Cal Poly, 4-0.

The teams decided to halt play there, leaving the rest of the matchups as non-finishes.

No. 2 Leather was leading 7-6, 2-1, No. 4 freshman Aaron Eliscu lost the first set but was leading the second set 6-4, 5-2 and No. 6 freshman Zachary Pellouchoud was up 7-6, 2-1.

The Mustangs will stay in San Luis Obispo when they take on UC Irvine on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at Mustang Tennis Complex.