For Alumni Weekend, Cal Poly Baseball welcomed the MLB Hall of Famer, 13x Gold Glove Award Winner, and Cal Poly alum, Ozzie Smith to Baggett Stadium. Prior to their Saturday game against UC Irvine, Cal Poly Athletics revealed the Ozzie Smith Plaza with a statue in his name as the centerpiece. The plaza also features a new ticket booth, front gates, and designs in the concrete. Sports Video Director, Nate Mills, sat down with Smith to get his reaction.