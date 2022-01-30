Men’s tennis dominates in 5-2 win over Saint Mary’s

Cal Poly men’s tennis secured a 5-2 home victory over the Gaels of Saint Mary’s on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The dominating performance by the Mustangs (2-1) over the struggling Gaels (0-3) gives the team a big momentum boost as they continue their six-game homestand.

The day started with Cal Poly’s No. 2 doubles team of freshman Bastiaan Weststrate and redshirt sophomore Colter Smith defeating Karlo Divkovic and Boris Reckow, 6-1. The pairing is now 3-0 on the season.

Next up was graduate transfer from Belmont University Hendrik Inno, who defeated his opponent Felipe Rincon 6-4, 6-0 to improve the Mustang lead to 2-0. Inno stayed undefeated on the season at 3-0.

Westrate then moved to the singles court and won his first career singles match 6-2, 6-3 against Thibaud Maxant, which gave the Mustangs a commanding 3-0 lead.

Later in the day, redshirt sophomore Joe Leather clinched the win for Cal Poly with a three set victory 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 over Caelen Potts.

The duo of redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonseca and redshirt junior Gary Vardanyan bounced back from last match’s loss to Sacremento State and improved their overall record to 2-1 with a 6-3 win at the No. 3 doubles spot.

At the No. 1 singles spot for the Mustangs, sophomore Noah Berry won in comeback fashion to stay a perfect 3-0 on the season. After going down 3-6 in the first set, Berry won the following set 7-6 and closed it out in the third 6-4.

Fonseca and Smith both lost close singles matches. Fonseca dropped his in three sets, 0-6, 6-2, 7-6, while Smith lost in straight sets 6-4, 7-6.

Cal Poly will continue the homestand on Saturday, Feb. 5 with the first match starting at 10 a.m. at Mustang Tennis Complex against Pacific University.