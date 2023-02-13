Cal Poly Men’s Tennis dominated its pair of home matches against the University of San Francisco and Grand Canyon University on Friday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (3-3) had a near-perfect 6-1 win against the Dons (1-4) on Friday and, two days later, they turned it up another notch with a clean 7-0 sweep of GCU (2-6) on Big Game Sunday.

Friday vs. University of San Francisco

Cal Poly’s first home match of the season started off strong. In the three spot, head coach Nick Carless paired up redshirt junior Joe Leather with junior Carter Crookston for the first time.

They won 6-1 in their doubles match, while in singles play, Leather was at No. 2 and Crookston played at No. 5.

No. 1 junior Noah Berry and redshirt junior Colter Smith secured the doubles point with their 6-4 win.

In singles, redshirt junior Fernando Fonseca extended the lead to 2-0 with his 6-3 and 6-4 win. Berry followed at No. 1 with a 6-3 and 6-2 win.

No. 3 Leather secured the win with back-to-back 6-3 wins. Meanwhile, Crookston and Aaron Eliscu won their matches at No. 5 and 6, respectively.

Smith battled at No. 3, as he lost a third-set tiebreaker 10-8 after splitting the first two sets.

Sunday vs. Grand Canyon

The team continued to ride high through the weekend and even their season-long record with the sweep over GCU on Sunday.

In doubles, the No. 1 pair of Berry and Smith won 6-3, extending their winning streak to four.

In singles, No. 3 Smith won 6-2, 6-4 while No. 4 Fonseca followed with a 6-3, 6-2 victory to extend the lead to 3-0.

Crookston clinched the win at the five spot with his 6-2, 6-3 win. He is 2-1 on the season after not starting out in the lineup at the beginning of the season.

The two teams continued to play, with Berry keeping his singles record perfect.

Finally, No. 2 Leather and No. 6 Eliscu rounded out the sweep with their individual victories.

The squad is 18-2 in their last 20 home matches dating back to last season, and they will continue a long homestand as they host Boise State on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. at Mustang Tennis Complex.