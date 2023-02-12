A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision at an intersection Saturday evening, San Luis Obispo Police said in a news release.

A 23-year-old San Luis Obispo man was biking at South Higuera and Prado when he was hit first by one vehicle and then struck again by another around 9 p.m. Saturday.

SLO Police and Fire officials confirmed the death of the bicyclist when they arrived at the scene. As of a Sunday morning news release, the bicyclist’s name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

The man killed was hit first by 19-year-old Jorge Eduardo Torres. Police said Torres fled the scene. Investigators found his car parked at a nearby residence, then arrested and charged Torres with Felony Hit and Run and Vehicular Manslaughter.

The second driver stayed after the collision and cooperated with SLO Police and Fire officials at the scene. Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor with the second driver, according to SLO’s Police Severe Collision Investigative Detail personnel who took over the investigation.

This accident is still under investigation. Police asked anyone who witnessed this collision to contact the on-duty Watch Commander at 805-781-7313 and reference case number 230211070.