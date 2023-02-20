Cal Poly Men’s Tennis dropped its matchup with Boise State by a score of 4-3 on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (3-4), in game three of a four-game homestand, suffered their first loss at home this season to the Broncos (4-2).

Cal Poly kicked off the day by taking the doubles point with ease, as the No. 1 pairing in junior Noah Berry and redshirt junior Colter Smith took the first win 6-3 and the No. 2 duo of redshirt junior Joe Leather and sophomore Bastiaan Weststrate claimed a 6-2 victory.

The No. 3 duo of redshirt juniors Ben Keyser and Fernando Fonseca went unfinished down 5-4.

Boise State took the lead back with the first two matches of singles play, with No. 4 Fonseca falling 0-6, 3-6 and No. 2 Leather falling 3-6, 3-6.

After Cal Poly tied it back up at the No. 3 with Smith winning 6-3, 6-3, Boise State regained its footing with a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 5 junior Carter Crookston.

With Cal Poly needing a win to stay alive, No. 6 freshman Aaron Eliscu battled hard but ultimately fell 1-6, 6-0, 0-6 giving the match to Boise State.

No. 1 Berry continued his matchup, and ultimately prevailed 6-2, 6-7 (4), 1-0 (3), to keep his singles record on the year perfect.

The Mustangs will look to get back in the win column against the University of Oregon on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Mustang Tennis Complex.