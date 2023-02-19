Cal Poly Men’s Basketball’s losing streak reached 15 games with an 83-62 loss to CSU Fullerton on Saturday, Feb. 18 inside Titan Gym.

The Mustangs (7-21, 1-15 Big West) have yet to win a game in the 2023 calendar year while the Titans (16-12, 10-6 Big West) now sit in fifth place in the conference standings.

Fullerton led wire-to-wire, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and cruising through the rest of the first half, holding leads of 19-5 and 36-16. The Titan dominance led to a 36-21 advantage heading into halftime.

Three-point shooting was the difference in the first half, as Fullerton converted 8-of-16 (50%) attempts from beyond the arc while the Mustangs shot just 2-for-11 (18%).

Although Cal Poly did cut the lead down to single digits early in the second half, the Titans continued to pull away later in regulation and eventually settled into a comfortable lead that allowed them to empty the bench.

After shooting a stellar 65% from the field in the second half, Fullerton found itself up 83-62 by the time the final buzzer sounded.

For the Mustangs, junior guard Brantly Stevenson, senior big man Alimamy Koroma and junior point guard Camren Pierce ended the day in double-digit scoring, adding in 17, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Cal Poly’s next chance to snap the losing streak will come against UC Irvine on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.