Cal Poly Men’s Tennis lost a tightly contested matchup with the University of Hawaii, 4-3, on Sunday, April 16 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

It was the last home match for redshirt junior Ben Keyser as the Mustangs (6-10, 1-3 Big West) took on the Rainbow Warriors (10-8, 3-3 Big West).

The doubles point was picked up by Cal Poly, as the No. 1 pairing of redshirt junior Fernando Fonseca and junior Noah Berry swept their match 6-0.

The No. 2 duo of sophomore Bastiaan Weststrate and redshirt junior Colter Smith picked up the win 6-4, snatching the doubles point.

The No. 3 pairing of Keyser and redshirt junior Joe Leather were tied at 5-5 when the match was halted.

In singles play, Leather started off by picking up a 6-2, 6-2 win on court two.

Hawaii then gained a point back, as No. 5 Weststrate dropped his match 6-3, 7-6 (4).

At the top court, No. 92 Berry dropped his matchup to No. 91 Andre Ilgaan 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, making the overall score 2-2.

No. 6 freshman Zachary Pellouchoud lost 7-6 (4), 6-3, giving the advantage to Hawaii.

However, No. 4 Smith kept the Mustangs’ hopes alive by winning their match 7-6 (3), 6-3.

That left the No. 3 court for the tiebreaker, where Cal Poly’s Fonseca fell 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to give the Rainbow Warriors the win.

Cal Poly will head to La Jolla to face off against UC San Diego for the second-to-last regular season game of the year on Friday, April 21 at 3 p.m.