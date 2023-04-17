Cal Poly Women’s Tennis went 1-1 in a pair of Big West duals for its final home matches of the season on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (11-8) fell on Saturday to the Titans (13-7) 4-3 and then powered through UC Irvine (10-7) for a 6-1 win.

Saturday vs. Cal State Fullerton

The No. 2 pairing of graduate Kimberley Bhunu and freshman Kennedy Buntrock won their doubles point and the sisters sophomore Peyton and redshirt junior Delanie Dunkle closed out the doubles point with a win on court one.

In singles, the Titans won four of their six matches to win the Saturday matinee.

No. 4 Peyton Dunkle tallied 7-5, 7-5 wins for one of Cal Poly’s points. At No. 5, Buntrock dropped set one, 6-2, before she found her groove for a 6-3 win and a 6-1 tiebreaker.

With the score at three apiece between the teams, all eyes shifted to court four with redshirt junior Melissa LaMette.

Fullerton’s Zoe Olmos won the first set 6-0. LaMette then fought back for a 7-5 victory to force a tiebreaker set. Olmos exhibited control again in another 6-0 victory to close out the set and match.

The Titans have had Cal Poly’s number in recent history, tallying an 8-2 record in their past 10 matchups dating back to 2015.

Sunday vs. UC Irvine

LaMette was paired with freshman Sarah MacCallum for only the third time this season in doubles play, and they won 6-4.

The Dunkles’ win clinched the doubles point with their 7-5 victory at No. 1.

The team has won 59.2% (29-20) of the doubles points this year.

In singles, the Mustangs terrorized the Anteaters. No. 1 Bhunu closed out her college career with a final win at home.

On court three, Peyton Dunkle bageled her opponent in set two to grab a 6-3, 6-0 win. Her older sister, Delanie, added to the Mustang points with a pair of 6-3 victories.

Alexandra Ozerets did not play in doubles but was slated on court five for the singles matchups. She sequenced 6-2 victories.

No. 2 LaMette flip-flopped a 6-4 win and loss and then rallied in the lengthy 10-7 tiebreaker loss.

No. 5 Buntrock goose-egged her opponent, 6-0, in set one but did not finish set two.

Cal Poly will have its final match of the season against longtime foe UC Santa Barbara at the Arnhold Tennis Courts on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m.