Men’s tennis extends winning streak to five games with 5-2 win over UNLV

The Cal Poly Men’s Tennis team took down UNLV 5-2 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to continue their winning streak.

The Mustangs (6-1) were able to defeat the Rebels (4-4) without winning the doubles point.

UNLV began singles play with a win in the No. 5 spot to jump out to a 2-0 lead. However, the lead didn’t last long as redshirt sophomores Joe Leather and Colter Smith tied the game up at 2-2 with singles victories of their own.

Then, sophomore Noah Berry stepped onto the court with a chance to take the lead. He beat No. 48 Christopher Bulus at the No.1 spot to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead and move to 7-0 on the season.

At the No. 4 spot, redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonseca completed a three set comeback over Miles Dabic 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

To increase the lead even more, redshirt junior Gary Vardanyan won the No. 6 spot over Tom Ciszewski, his fourth singles match win. Vardanyan’s victory helped the Mustangs reach the final score of 5-2.

Cal Poly is now set to play in Arizona in a three-day tournament hosted by Arizona State University from Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27.