Cal Poly Men’s Tennis was bested by Yale 6-1 on Friday, March 17 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (3-6) have not won since Feb. 12 thanks in part to three canceled matches, while the Bulldogs (8-5) continued their solid season with the victory.

Cal Poly started hot in doubles, as redshirt junior Joe Leather and sophomore Bastiaan Weststrate won their matchup 6-3 at line No. 1.

Yale then evened the action, taking down the No. 2 duo of redshirt junior Noah Berry and redshirt sophomore Colter Smith.

With the doubles point on the line, all eyes were on senior Fernando Fonseca and junior Ben Keyser, who took the Bulldogs into a tiebreak. Yale took full advantage in the early goings of the tiebreak and secured the match in a 7-6 (7-2) fashion.

After falling narrowly in doubles, the Mustangs seemed eager to take a lead in singles play.

However, Cal Poly met its match in singles, as the team only mustered one victory by Leather, who secured a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 win.

Berry suffered his first singles defeat of the season, bringing his record to 8-1.

The Mustangs will hit the road and take on Rice as they look to jump back into the win column on Friday, March 24 at 3 p.m. in Houston.