Men’s tennis opens up Big West play with 4-3 win over Hawaii

Cal Poly men’s tennis grabbed a 4-3 victory at the University of Hawaii on Thursday, Mar. 24.

The Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 Big West) came out strong in their first conference match against the Rainbow Warriors (8-2, 1-1 Big West).

To start doubles, graduate Hendrik Inno and redshirt sophomore Joe Leather won their match 6-0. Following their sweep, sophomore Noah Berry and redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonseca won 6-2 to secure the doubles point.

Hawaii led 2-1 in singles, but redshirt sophomore Colter Smith made the series 2-2 after winning in straight sets 6-2 and 7-5.

Then, Leather defeated Hawaii’s Blaz Seric in three sets, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1, to give the Mustangs a 3-2 series lead.

Berry closed things out after mounting a comeback against Andre Ilagan, the 20th ranked singles player in the country. He dropped the first set 2-6 but went on to win the next two, 6-3 and 6-1.

Cal Poly’s next Big West matchup will take place against UC Irvine on Sunday, April 3 at 1 p.m.