Cal Poly Men’s Tennis fell short in a 6-1 defeat to Santa Clara on Saturday, March 4 at Mustang Tennis Center.

The Mustangs (3-5) have now lost back-to-back matchups while the Broncos (7-4) have won three of their last four.

No. 64-ranked junior Noah Berry continued to show why he is nationally ranked by extending his singles win streak to six straight matches.

Berry took the Mustangs’ only singles win in two sets, taking down Santa Clara’s Arthur Neuhaus 6-4, 7-5.

The only other Mustang victory in the match came at the doubles, secured by Cal Poly’s No. 2 line of redshirt junior Joe Leather and sophomore Bastiaan Weststrate.

Leather and Westrate took control fast and cruised to a 6-1 win.

Cal Poly’s Sunday contest versus Nevada was canceled due to weather concerns, so they will take the court next on Friday, March 10 when they play host to UNLV at Mustang Tennis Center.