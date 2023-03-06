Cal Poly Softball dropped four of its five matchups in the Judi Garman Classic from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5 in Fullerton.

The Mustangs (7-8) squared off against three ranked opponents, with their only win coming against Fresno State (7-10).

Friday vs. Fresno State

Cal Poly opened up the classic with a convincing 5-1 victory over Fresno State, headlined by freshman starter Sophia Ramuno’s (5-2) three-hit complete game.

The Mustangs opened up the top half of the first inning strong, pouring on three runs early.

Sophomore catcher Julia Barnett got in on the action first, bringing home sophomore outfielder Jessica Clements, who reached base after getting hit by a pitch.

Sophomore second baseman Caroline Allman, who had as many hits as the Fresno State team, began her three-hit performance with an RBI single in the first inning to score junior Juju Sargent.

Ramuno kept dealing, cruising to a career-high eight-strikeout performance and only allowing the Bulldogs one run in the fourth inning.

After tacking on two more runs in the top of the sixth, Cal Poly clinched the 5-1 win in the weekend opener.

Friday vs. No. 20 Oregon

The latter half of the Friday doubleheader was a different story, as the Mustangs fell to the No. 20-ranked Oregon Ducks (16-4) by a score of 17-1.

The Ducks distanced themselves from the jump, exploding for 11 runs in the first inning.

That dominance continued on the mound, allowing only four Mustang hits on the game.

Oregon kept piles on unanswered runs in the second, third and fourth innings until the Mustangs responded with their lone run on an error that scored junior Xiara Diaz.

The 17-run effort made history, as it was the most runs an opponent has scored against the Mustangs.

Saturday vs. No. 2 UCLA

In its lone game on Saturday, Cal Poly was rolled over by the Bruins (22-1) to the tune of a 16-0 loss.

Ramuno took the bump hoping to follow up her career day on Friday, but she quickly found out why the Bruins are the No. 2 team in the country.

UCLA opened up the game with a manageable two runs in the first inning but quickly ramped things up, expanding to a 13-run lead after an 11-run outburst in the second inning.

With the damage done early, the Mustangs had no answer with the bat, totaling just four hits as a team.

Freshman reliever Ally Robbins got an opportunity to pitch with the score already out of hand and was lights out, facing 10 batters and only giving up two hits.

Sunday vs. No. 15 LSU

In the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, the LSU (20-1) offense was too much for the Mustangs, as Cal Poly fell 12-4 in five innings.

Despite the lopsided final score, the game was tied up 2-2 through three innings.

Sargent broke the tie in the top of the fourth with a single that led to two runs scored.

However, the nationally-ranked Tigers rattled off 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth, and the Mustangs weren’t able to respond in the top of the fifth, leading to a loss by mercy rule.

Sunday vs. San Jose State

Sunday’s second matchup was more of the same, as the Spartans (7-12) scored 11 runs en route to an 11-6 win over Cal Poly.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Mustangs scored first with five runs in the bottom of the third. The Spartans walked Allman and freshman left fielder Kiara Blanchard successively to bring in two runs.

Diaz hit a single to bring in two runners, and junior catcher Kai Barrett singled to the left side and brought in Diaz for the score.

The Spartans were scoreless until the top of the fourth, when the Mustangs once again were victim to a big inning, giving up eight runs.

Cal Poly mustered up one more run, but couldn’t overcome the Spartans and fell 11-6.

The Mustangs will look ahead to the Mustang Classic at Bob Janssen Field, where the team has a doubleheader against South Dakota State at 3 p.m. and Loyola University Chicago at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10.