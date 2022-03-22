Men’s tennis struggles in singles play and falls 6-1 to No. 32 Cal

Cal Poly men’s tennis dropped their match against No. 32 Cal on Sunday, Mar. 21 by a score of 6-1.

Cal Poly (9-4) took the doubles point against Cal (10-3) but lost six straight in the singles matches.

Cal won the first matchup in doubles, but Cal Poly’s duo of freshmen Bastiaan Westrate and redshirt sophomore Colter Smith won 6-4 to move their record to 7-3 on the season.

Then, sophomore Noah Berry and redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonesca closed out doubles with a 7-5 victory. They improved their record to a team-leading 7-2 on the season.

However, Cal followed up the doubles point loss by winning all the singles matches. The Mustangs’ redshirt junior Gary Vardanyan was the only player to draw out the game to three sets.

Cal Poly’s next match will take place at the University of Hawaii on Thursday, Mar. 24 at 9 a.m.